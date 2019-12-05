PM Modi and Amit Shah live in their own imaginary world: Rahul Gandhi

Commenting on the current dismal economic scenario in the country, Congress leader on Thursday said Prime Minister and Home Minister are living in an imaginary world of their own without any contact with the outside world.

Speaking to the media here, he slammed the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying his party is against anyone who engages in discrimination.

"We believe that India belongs to everybody -- all communities and all religions," he said.

Responding to a reporter's query on the Centre's claim that there is no financial crisis in the country, he said the Modi-Shah duo are "living in their own imaginations".

"They don't have any contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble. There would be no problem if they listened to the people of the country. Modi's s style of governance is to distract the attention of the people from reality," Gandhi said.

According to him, Modi wants India too to live in an imaginary world.

"Now that imagination that he has created is breaking, and he is in trouble," he added.

Gandhi, currently, is in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, and will stay there for the next few days.

"I'm grateful for the love, support and enthusiasm of the people of Wayanad who've turned up in large numbers to greet me. I thank you all," he tweeted.