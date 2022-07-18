President accepts resignation of WB Guv Dhankhar, gives charge to Ganesan

President on Sunday accepted the resignation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been named as the ruling Democratic Alliance candidate for the vice presidential election.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of . The President of India has been pleased to appoint La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made," said the Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.

NDA vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhankhar met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The BJP on Saturday announced the name of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva has been named as the Opposition's joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election.Alva will file her nomination on Tuesday.

The Election Commission made an announcement that the elections for the 16th vice president of India will take place on August 6, 2022.

In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president. His term ends on August 10, 2022.

Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the Opposition parties for the presidential election while Droupadi Murmu is NDA's presidential candidate. The Presidential election will take place on July 18.

