Punjab Cong crisis: Harish Rawat to visit state soon; briefs Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi meeting Punjab Congress leaders to resolve crisis in state
No Parliament session for 60% of country, voice of people crushed: Rahul
People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Manhandling of Oppn MPs in RS nothing short of murder of democracy: Rahul
Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre
-
Amid the continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat Saturday said he would visit the state soon as he briefed former party president Rahul Gandhi on the situation.
Rawat apprised Gandhi of the latest developments as factions supporting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu engaged in a war of words.
"I have briefed him on whatever the situation in Punjab is," Rawat, also the in-charge of party affairs in the state, told reporters after meeting Gandhi here.
"In the next two-three days, I will visit Punjab and will meet party leaders. I will also meet Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said.
The Punjab Congress finds itself as a divided lot a few months ahead of assembly elections, with Singh and Sidhu being at loggerheads. The infighting refuse to die down even after the former cricketer was appointed the PCC chief.
Sidhu has also urged the party leadership to give him freedom in decision-making, telling them that he does not want to be a dummy party chief.
He said this after one of his advisers -- Malvinder Singh Mali -- had to quit following pressure from the chief minister's camp over his alleged controversial remarks on Kashmir.
After this, some dissident ministers and MLAs had met Rawat at Dehradun and demanded the chief minister's removal.
However, Rawat made it clear that the next assembly elections would be fought under Singh's leadership.
The chief minister's camp also sought action against Sidhu over Mali's remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU