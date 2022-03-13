Punjab going to get honest CM after years says, AAP convenor Kejriwal

-
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said after many years, Punjab is going to get an honest chief minister and asserted that his party will also give an honest government to the state.
Accompanied by chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said this at a roadshow organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to thank the voters of Punjab for its landslide victory in the just-concluded state Assembly polls.
The AAP registered a massive victory in the Punjab polls by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.
"Tussi kamaal kar dita.... I love you Punjab," Kejriwal said thanking the voters.
"I am happy that after many years, Punjab is going to get an honest chief minister. He (Mann) is fiercely honest. An honest government will be formed," he added.
The Delhi chief minister said every single penny from the government's coffers will be spent on the people of the state.
"We will honour all the promises that we have made to people," he said.
Kejriwal also said if any leader or MLA of the AAP is found to be indulging in anything wrong, he will be put behind bars.
He noted that the people of Punjab ensured that seasoned leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bikram Singh Majithia tasted defeat in the polls.
The AAP supremo said not only Mann, but every single person in the state will be the chief minister.
