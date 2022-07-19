Speaker has recognised Rahul Shewale as Sena leader in Lok Sabha: Shinde

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament.
Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said Shiv Sena MPs have supported his stand to uphold the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House," he said.
Shinde was flanked by 12 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha members who had written to Speaker Om Birla to change the leader of the parliamentary party.
Rahul Shewale, the new leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said, "Uddhav Thackeray was keen on realigning with the BJP, but went back on his word."
"We had also asked Thackeray not to support Margaret Alva for the VP's post, but our views were ignored," he added.
The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha of whom 12 are lending their support to the Shinde camp.
Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, earlier met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to change the party's floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament.
The rebel Shiv Sena MPs met Birla a day after the party's floor leader, Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.
"Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to appoint Rahul Shewale in place of Vinayak Raut as the party's floor leader," Hemant Godse, one of the 12 MPs of the Shinde faction who met Birla, said.
Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had made it clear that he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU