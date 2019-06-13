17-yr-old wrestler booked for molesting girl grappler

A 17-year-old was booked for allegedly molesting a national level girl grappler, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on June 9 near (SAI) campus at in Uttar Pradesh, where the complainant had gone to attend a camp for the junior girl grapplers, they said.

In a complaint lodged with the here, the girl, who is from Hisar, alleged that the youth molested her when she went to an kiosk to withdraw money at about 7 pm.

She claimed that he also tried to drag her to a nearby hotel but she managed to escape, it said.

The complainant alleged that the youth also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Based on the complaint, a 'zero FIR' under relevant sections of the IPC which pertain to using criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and under various provisions of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the youth, who is also from Hisar, said Harish Bhardwaj, the of district police.

The complaint was forwarded to the SHO of station in for further investigation, he said.

A 'zero FIR' can be filed in any police station and can be later transferred to the police station concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)