96% unauthorised colonies comes under regular water supply: Economic survey

About ninety-six per cent of unauthorised colonies here have regular water supply and around 93 per cent households access to piped water supply, according to the Delhi 2022-23.

The report, which was tabled in the Delhi assembly by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday, said since January 2014, around 21.39 lakh consumers have benefited from free water of up to 20 kilolitres.

"In a remarkable achievement, GNCTD (Delhi government) has been able to provide regular water supply to unserved and under-served areas, and has covered unauthorised colonies, which is about 96 per cent of total unauthorised colonies in Delhi and efforts have been made to cover remaining unauthorised colonies," the survey noted.

"The Delhi government ensured free lifeline water up to 20 kilolitres to every household having metered water connection and around 21.39 lakhs consumers have been benefited under this scheme since its inception," the Delhi (DES) said.

The priority areas of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the water and sanitation sector is to augment water supply from sources outside Delhi such as Renuka Dam in Himachal Pradesh and Kishau Dam and Lakhwar-Vyasi Dam in Uttarakhand, getting underground water from Yamuna floodplains by way of recharging ponds, and augmenting internal sources, including through recycling of water, water harvesting, plugging leakages of water, reducing non-revenue water through proper water accounting and installation of bulk meters, according to the survey.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has improved its governance and undertaken a number of measures for proper demand-side planning, efficient management of water distribution, water audit and accounting, and a transparent tanker water distribution system using GPS and GPRS, it said.

"About 93 per cent households of Delhi now have access to piped water supply. Water production during summer season is being maintained at 956 MGD per day consistently. Water is supplied through existing water supply network comprising 15,383-km long pipelines and more than 117 underground reservoirs (UGRs)," the DES said.

Total of 397 new water tankers with stainless steel containers fitted with GPS have been engaged in improving the water tanker supply delivery system in the city, the it noted.

The DJB has initiated projects for installation of flow metres for water auditing and streamlined its system for obtaining water meters for metering of unmetered supply of water.

The report said the board is carrying out rejuvenation of 67 water bodies out of which rejuvenation work at 42 water bodies has been completed and tender for 25 will be called shortly.

The work of creating a water body at Timarpur oxidation pond, Dwarka, Pappankala, Rohini and Nilothi, and revival of Roshanara Lake is being taken up. The process to implement the proposals was started in September 2018, it said.



The Delhi government has the highest budgetary allocation for the sector among all states, with 20.5 per cent of the budget estimates earmarked for the department, according to the of Delhi 2022-23.

The survey report that was presented in the Assembly on Monday, also mentioned that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University increased its intake capacity to 7,933 (during 2022-23) as compared to 6,258 during 2021-22.

It further mentioned that the government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98 per cent in class 12 and 97 per cent in class 10 during the academic session 2021-22.

The survey also said that 32,406 students got admission via centralised online draw of lots for admission under Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS & DG) category for the academic session 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's outcome budget which was also presented in the assembly on Monday, said that more than 90 per cent of government schools have been marking the attendance of their students online every day.

CCTV Cameras have been commissioned in 83 per cent of Delhi government schools and 11 new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) have been added to the existing schools during 2022-23, it said.

The Business Blasters programme provided seed money of Rs 2,000 each to 2 lakh students and generated 41,000 new business ideas in 2022-23, according to the outcome budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)