EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners
Business Standard

Delhi elections: AAP asks EC to impose 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah

The AAP has also sought action against the three BJP MPs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

AAP has asked the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a "fake" video on Delhi government schools, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

AAP leaders Singh and Pankaj Gupta complained to the EC against the circulation of the "fake" videos of Delhi government schools by BJP leaders to "falsely defame" Delhiites.

The AAP, in its complaint to the EC, also said BJP MPs - Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans - made "false and fabricated" videos to put out a wrong picture of Delhi government schools to the people.

The AAP has also sought action against the three BJP MPs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had asserted that the videos of alleged deficiencies in the city's government schools shared by Home Minister Amit Shah were false.
First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 15:05 IST

