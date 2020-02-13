Aptronix expands retail footprint, opens six outlets in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Premium reseller of Apple range of products, Aptronix on Thursday strengthened its footprint in the South with the launch of six new outlets in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The company unveiled four stores in Chennai on Thursday one each in Coimbatore and another in Kochi.

Aptronix Founder Sutinder Singh and Director Meghna Singh formally inaugurated the stores at an event here. "With these six stores across Chennai, Aptronix will be the largest partner of Apple in Chennai and India," Sutinder Singh said.

"As the largest premium reseller partner of Apple, we are committed to our growth plans and are steadily expanding our path across cities," he said.

The stores in Chennai have been set up in Phoenix Market City-Velachery, Khader Nawaz Khan Road-Nungambakkam, Marina Mall and in East Coast Road.

In Coimbatore, the store is at Fun Republic Mall while another at Center Square Mall, Kochi. Meghna Singh said the aim was to make Aptronix the best and leading Apple reseller brand in India.

"We provide easy access for our customers by catering to their diverse Apple product requirements. Our premium centres will strengthen and boost retail and service networks across the country," she said.

Aptronix currently has one of the largest stores in Hyderabad and reseller stores in Vishakapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Mumbai besides Chennai.

The stores are equipped with trained sales and technical personnel to support customers across Apple products.