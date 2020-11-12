Assam registers 245 more coronavirus cases, two additional fatalities

-
At least 245 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 2,09,633, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 954, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh, he said.
"Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients in Assam today... My deepest condolences and prayers to bereaved families and friends," Sarma said on Twitter.
The current fatality ratio in the state is at 0.45 per cent.
Assam conducted 27,323 tests during the day with the positivity rate of 0.90 per cent, Sarma said.
The total number of samples tested through RT-PCR and rapid antigen methods is 49,26,906.
Meanwhile, 837 more patients were discharged from different hospitals and COVID Care Centres during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,03,305.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 96.98 per cent.
Assam now has 5,371 active cases, comprising 2.56 per cent of the total caseload, and three migrated out of the state.
Meanwhile, 1,873 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks in the state.
