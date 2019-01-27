Baghdad to summon Turkey envoy over death of Kurdish protester

on Sunday said it would summon the Turkish over the death of a Kurdish protester after Turkish troops opened fire on demonstrators in the country's northwest.

On Saturday night, Kurdish protesters stormed a position in the Shiladzeh region of to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.

Witnesses said Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage.

Iraq's foreign ministry on Sunday denounced the incident, saying one person was killed and several others wounded when Turkish forces "opened fire on citizens in the Shiladzeh area".

"The foreign ministry will summon the Turkish to hand a protest note about the incident and demand that it not be repeated," it added.

Turkish forces are deployed in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region and often carry out raids and air strikes against the (PKK), seen as a "terrorist" group by

On Saturday, the said it was "saddened" by the casualties and material damage at Shiladzeh but only referred to an "incident" without mentioning or the protest.

Footage distributed by activists appeared to show protesters setting Turkish military vehicles on fire.

Turkey's defence ministry said one of its bases was attacked after "provocation by a PKK group," resulting in some damage to vehicles and other equipment.

On Sunday, Turkish said the PKK was "troubled" because was hitting its " nests".

"They are provoking the local community. And we know that the PKK is behind this (the attack)," he told reporters in the southern city of

Cavusoglu said he had spoken to the of autonomous Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, who reportedly told him authorities would conduct a "comprehensive



investigation".

The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, but also operates bases in the area of Iraq's Kurdish region.

In December, summoned the Turkish to protest Ankara's "repeated" air strikes as a "violation of its sovereignty".

has pressed to play a bigger role in fighting the PKK, and last month announced deeper bilateral cooperation on the matter.

