BJP heading for 25-0 in Rajasthan

The BJP is all set for a clean sweep in again with the party bagging six seats and leading in 18 others in the election results declared Thursday, barely five months after it lost to the in the assembly polls.

BJP candidates (Ajmer), (Barmer), Subhash Chandra Baheria (Bhilwara), (Bharatpur), (Jalore) and Sukhbir Singh (Tonk-Sawaimadhpur) were declared elected.

Baheria won by a high vote margin of 6,12,000 votes.

NDA alliance partner candidate is leading on the Nagaur seat.

The BJP had bagged all 25 seats in the 2014 election.

Reacting to the results, said the people's mandate has to be accepted.

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.

The said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of to people, but they need not get disheartened.

Gehlot's son who is contesting from Jodhpur is trailing by over 2,70,000 votes.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had wrested power from the BJP in the state, bagging 100 out of 200 seats.

