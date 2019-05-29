Blistering heat sweeps Hry, Pb; Narnaul sizzles at 46.2 degrees Celsius

Blistering heat swept and on Wednesday, with many towns recording the hottest day of the season so far.

Haryana's Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, a meteorological department report said here.

Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala too recorded the season's highest temperatures at 44.4 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius and 42.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too witnessed the season's hottest day with a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius -- three notches above the normal.

Patiala, and in also sizzled with above normal maximum temperatures of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 43.2 degrees Celsius and 42.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the department, heatwave conditions are going to continue in the two states, including Chandigarh, over the next two days.

