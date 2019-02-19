California will sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

California's says at least a dozen states will join a lawsuit against Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the US- border.

told MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" he planned to file California's lawsuit on Monday. He didn't specify which other states would join, but officials in Colorado, and announced that they would challenge Trump.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn't have the authority to make the declaration.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the to bypass to use money from the and other budgets.

has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.

