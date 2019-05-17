Congress will be wiped out from Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

(SAD) Friday here claimed that the would be "wiped out" from the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sukhbir Badal's assertion came a day after Minister said he would quit if the performed poorly in the state.

"Wait for a few days. The will be wiped out from The minister's wife and state Congress chief will lose by huge margins,"claimed Sukhbir Badal, who is in contention from Ferozepur.

is contesting from Patiala while is trying his luck from Gurdaspur against actor-turned-politician

On Thursday, had said, "If the Congress is wiped out in Punjab, what do you think I will do? Obviously, I will accept the responsibility and resign.

Lashing out at over poll promises, accused the Congress-led government of "stalling" all development work and welfare schemes in the state ever since it came to power in 2017.

Stressing that the nation needed a "decisive" like Narendra Modi, Badal described opposition leaders led by the Congress as "confused".

"People will have to choose between confused leaders and a strong PM," said the president.

On Amarinder Singh's charge that he and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a and sitting Bathinda MP, were "power hungry", the president said, "How does seeking votes amounts to being power hungry? If that is the case then Amarinder Singh and his wife are both power hungry."



"In any case, the hunger for power is associated with royals like him, not with those who follow the democratic path," the chief added.

Polling to 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in will take place on May 19.

