JUST IN
Senior IAS officer Rajendra Kumar appointed ESIC Director General
Ankita case: Father refuses cremation till final post-mortem report comes
Mann hails PM's announcement to name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh
6 IAF officers booked for murder over cadet death in Bengaluru
Terror listings blocked without reason challenges common sense: Jaishankar
Fitness culture among 'Divyangs' being promoted: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Ankita Bhandari case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
PFI encouraged youth to join LeT, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, says NIA remand report
Deendayal Upadhyay a humanist, exceptional visionary: VP Dhankhar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India matters more in current polarised world, says EAM Jaishankar
Thomas Isaac not cooperating with probe in KIIFB Masala Bonds case: ED
Business Standard

Cooperative sector happy with Centre's decisions, says FM Sitharaman

On inflation, the finance minister said the government is constantly working to keep it under control

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Indian Inflation | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Price rise has been curbed with the waiver of import duty on edible oil and the import of pulses, she added

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the representatives of the local cooperative sector were "extremely happy" with the various steps taken by the Centre for their benefit.

The minister was speaking to reporters after concluding her three-day tour of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district.

Those who exploited the cooperative sector for political gains never thought of creating a separate ministry for it, and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set up the cooperative ministry, she said.

Notably, Baramati is the home-turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister whose party has a significant presence in the cooperative sector.

"I had a meeting with the representatives of different cooperative institutions such as banks and sugar (mills) and they are extremely happy and there were claps after claps for various steps being taken such as relief to be given to them, taxation concession that was extended, waiving of the long pending arrears of one of the cooperatives. They all were appreciated," Sitharaman said.

Asked about her tour of the constituency, she said she held several meetings and reviewed the implementation of various central schemes. Asked how important Baramati is for the BJP, she said the purpose of her visit was to strengthen the party organisation and assess what more needs to be done. Baramati is represented in the Lok Sabha by NCP's Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter.

On inflation, the finance minister said the government is constantly working to keep it under control. Price rise has been curbed with the waiver of import duty on edible oil and the import of pulses, she added. Asked about the slugfest between the opposition and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra over the Vedanta-Foxconn project going to Gujarat, Sitharaman criticized the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for stalling big-ticket projects such as Nanar refinery, Wadhvan port, Metro car shed and Bullet Train.

Delay in the Metro car shed project in Mumbai caused a cost escalation of Rs 4,000 crore, Sitharaman claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.