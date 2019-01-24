Defence Ministry sacks five officials of Military Engineering Services

In a punitive action, the has sent five officers of the (MES) on compulsory retirement on the grounds of poor performance, official sources said Thursday.

They said the orders for their removal were issued on Tuesday following approval by

The sources said performance of the officers was found "poor" in an internal performance audit.

The officers were serving in the rank of engineers and they are being given three months' salaray and post retirement benefits as per laid down guidelines.

The officials had either crossed 55 years of age or completed 30 years of service. Performance of around 500 officers was analysed by an internal committee and the action was taken based on its report.

In August 2017, the ministry had sacked 13 officers of the for poor performance following a review of the employees' performance.

The is a premier construction agency which provides support to the It is one of largest construction and maintenance agencies in with a total annual budget to the tune of approx Rs 13,000 crores.

The sources said government may continue to crack down on those showing "unsatisfactory performance".

