Dengue, chikungunya, malaria notifiable under Epidemic Diseases Act

Vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria have been made as notifiable diseases under the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to an official notification.
The notification makes it compulsory for all hospitals to provide information to the government about any such case that they receive.
On the basis of the data provided by the hospitals, areas where the vector-borne diseases are spreading will be identified and declared as 'infected' or 'threatened'.
The notification also said that legal action will be taken against individuals or institutions found not following adequate measures or not informing about the cases to the authorities.
The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases.
Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday.
Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.
The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.
