Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building, 20 rescued; no casualties

Twenty residents including 15 women were rescued from a 12-storey building in suburban Ghatkopar (East) here after a fire broke out on its fifth floor on Tuesday evening.
No casualties were reported in the incident, a fire brigade official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.
Those rescued included two handicapped women.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor and spread to the sixth floor of Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road around 5.42 pm, the official said.
The flames were mostly confined to electrical wirings, installations, fridge, TV and furniture, he said.
Four fire engines, two water tankers and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) were deployed for dousing and rescue operations.
The fire was put out within two hours.
At least twenty residents of the building who had taken shelter on the terrace were rescued.
A fire brigade personnel who suffered suffocation due to the smoke was sent to government-run Rajawadi Hospital. He was said to be out of danger.
