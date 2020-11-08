Former SBI Chairman P G Kakodkar passes away following cardiac arrest

-
ALSO READ
SBI open to global partnership for resolution of stressed assets: Chairman
SBI biz at 80% of pre-Covid level, says new chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
Govt appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI chairman for three years
Interest rates have moderated, plenty of liquidity in system: Rajnish Kumar
Chart check: SBI rallies 7% post Q2 result. Is the rally sustainable?
-
Former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) P G Kakodkar died in Panaji on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.
The family sources stated that 83-year-old former banker passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He was also on the Managing Committee of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI).
Kakodkar joined SBI as a probationary assistant in the year 1957 and retired as chairman of the bank on March 31, 1997.
During his tenure as chairman of the SBI, he was instrumental in the bank achieving several milestones.
He is credited with the entry of the bank into the global capital markets by its GDR issue.
He also served as chairman of Goa Public Service Commission from 1997 to 1999.
Condoling his death, GCCI President Manoj Caculo said the chamber mourns the sad demise of Kakodkar.
"In his death, Goa has lost an illustrious son. He retired as the chairman of SBI, the largest public sector bank in the country, a rare distinction of which all Goans should be proud of," he said.
"Post retirement, he also served as chairman of GPSC (Goa Public Service Commission). He had also shared his banking experience with Goans by heading chambers Banking and Finance Committee for two terms. We will always cherish his memory," Caculo said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU