Four held in Kerala for honey trapping NRI bizman

Four people including a woman were arrested for allegedly honey trapping a Gulf-based NRI businessman to extort money from him, police said on Sunday.

While three of the accused hail from Kannur district, the womanbelongs to Kochi.

An investigation was launched based on a complaint that the Qatar-based businessman was lured into the trap allegedly by the woman, who was in that country, by establishing friendship through Facebook, they said.

The businessman was invited to her room in Qatar by the woman.

One of the accused, in connivance with the woman, had allegedly set up a secret camera inside the room and took their naked photos.

The woman and her gang members allegedly sent the naked photos to the businessman when he reached Kerala and threatened that the photos will be released if he did not give them Rs 50 lakh.

The businessman decided to approach the police following advice from one of his friends with whom he discussed the matter.

Based on the complaint filed by the businessman, Kochi Central police launched the probe.

Using their contacts in Qatar, police collected details of the woman and others involved in the crime.

The industrialist had deposited some money into the account provided by the gang and investigation revealed that the money was withdrawn from an ATM in Thaliparamba in Kannur district.

A trap was laid and the gang were traced from north Kerala.

During interrogation, it was found that many Keralites had fallen in their honey trap.

The custodial interrogation of the accused, currently in judicial custody, was required to unearth the crimes they committed, police said.

