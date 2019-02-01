'Fuller House' renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix

has renewed its popular "Fuller House" for a fifth and final season.

released a farewell video featuring clips from the previous four seasons and the cast of the series saying goodbye.

"We're saving the best for last," series star said in the video released on

"Fuller House", a sequel to the 19871995 show "Full House", revolves around characters DJ Tanner (Bure), (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) journeying through adulthood in the house they grew up in.

All of the original show's stars, including and Bob Saget, have appeared in the revival, save for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played

The fourth season of the show began streaming on in January. The final season will launch later this year.

