India's GDP to grow 8.2% in FY23, RBI to hike rates by 100 bps: BofA

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy
-
The new year will herald India's return to normalcy and witness the growth momentum gaining steam, an American brokerage said on Wednesday, pegging the real GDP growth estimate at 8.2 per cent for FY2022-23.
Bank of America said the country entered 2021 on an optimistic note with recovering economic growth and well contained inflation, but the tragic second wave rocked the boat, led to the return of supply shortages and exerted pressure on prices.
"We see 2022 as the year of much awaited normalcy and normalisation for India. We expect growth recovery to gain steam, driven by consumption," the brokerage said in its outlook for the new year.
The low vaccination rates and the emergence of the Omicron variant were flagged as factors which are creating "considerable uncertainty" for growth, which will be lower than FY22's 9.3 per cent on base effects.
From a sectoral perspective, growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing will come at 3.5 per cent in FY23, as against 4 per cent in FY22, industry (7.1 per cent versus 10 per cent), manufacturing (7 per cent versus 10 per cent), while services are estimated to grow at 7.9 per cent in FY23 as against 9 per cent in FY22.
The brokerage said inflation will be on the rise going ahead and pegged the headline number to be at 5.6 per cent in FY23, up by 0.30 per cent.
This will force the RBI to act on the rates front, by increasing the repo rate by 1 percentage point in FY23, after the long pause that it has undertaken right now, the brokerage said.
The fiscal consolidation will continue in the new fiscal year as the growth process continues, the brokerage said, pegging the fiscal gap to narrow to 5.8 per cent in FY23, after the government meets the budgeted 6.8 per cent in FY22.
The current account deficit will widen to 2 per cent in FY23, but will still be under the 2.5 per cent threshold, it said.
The brokerage said elections in key states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be influencing economics in the new year, pointing out that a total of seven states go to polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU