Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; part of vacant building falls

A portion of a dilapidated three- storey building collapsed at Kalyan town here in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, an official said.

No casualty was reported as all residents of the building, which was declared dangerous, were evacuated sometime back, the official at the district disaster control room said.

Local firemen and personnel from the district disaster control cell rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident that took place around 3 pm, he said.

The Kalyan town and other areas of Thane district have been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, the official said, adding that this could have led to the mishap.

Palghar Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said villages along the rivers here have been put on high alert due to the rains.

Surya, Vaitarna and Pinjal rivers in the district are swelling, he said.

In another rain-related incident, a man Monday drowned at a waterfall in Ambernath in Thane district.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said Roshan More (21) drowned in Kondeshwar waterfalls and his body was fished out by fire brigade personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)