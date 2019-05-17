IIM Udaipur Placement 2019: Offers From Multiple Global Locations; Major E-Commerce and FMCG Players Among Top Recruiters

/ -- Placement 2019 concluded with its MBA students grabbing international offers from multiple global locations like Singapore, Dubai, and The Institute witnessed higher average salary as compared to the previous years and welcomed many first-time recruiters for the 2017-2019 batch.

Domestic and international offers were made by 78 recruiters to 205 students of the Institute. Ambuja Cement, Flipkart, GAIL, HSBC, IDFC FIRST Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and were among the first-time recruiters. Some of the prominent recruiters returning to campus included Aditya Birla Capital, Strategy, Amul, Axis Bank, Dell, Deloitte, ICICI Lombard, KPMG, Landmark, L&T, Tata Steel, United Breweries, Xpress Money and The largest number of offers were made in banking, and insurance sector, followed by consulting. In terms of roles, the highest number of offers were made in sales, marketing and business development.

Along with an average salary of Rs. 13.20 lakhs, the highest domestic offer stood at Rs. 27.5 lakhs, an increase of 41% from the previous year. Among the domestic placements, the average salary of the top 10 percentile students and 25 percentile students was Rs. 19.63 lakhs and Rs. 16.97 lakhs respectively. Average salary and highest domestic salary have been consistently increasing in the last three years.

20% of the students were offered pre-placement job offers and pre-placement interview opportunities based on their performance during the Summer Internships. Three students opted out of the placement process to pursue entrepreneurship. To support the students in these endeavours, will provide them with a 2-year placement holiday and financial support in the form of a monthly hardship allowance. One of the former batch students benefited from the placement holiday policy of the Institute in this year's placement process.

Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "The corporate world reinstated its faith in with many past recruiters returning and multiple new recruiters participating in the placements. Our long-term relationship with numerous corporates is a testimony to the exemplary performance of IIMU alumni. In addition, the confidence of new recruiters in the Institute is an acknowledgement to our academic rigour and transformational "



About Udaipur (IIMU)According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIMU is consistently ranked among the top Indian b-schools and first among the second generation IIMs. It is also consistently ranked among the top five schools in for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is also the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.

