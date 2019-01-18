Increase procurement price of moon beans by 25 to 40 per cent under MSP: Gehlot writes to Modi

Chief Minister has written to for increasing procurement price of moong beans under MSP by 25 to 40 per cent and for extending the procurement period till January 31.

The has procured 2.36 metric tonne moong beans against the target of 2.39 lakh metric tonne during the procurement period of 90 days from over 1.67 lakh farmers, officials said.

After the 90-day period, procurement from 52,308 registered farmers was still pending, Gehlot said in the letter addressed to the on January 16.

has recorded a high yield of moong beans in the kharif season and organisations in the state have demanded an increase in procurement price from 25 to 40 per cent under Centre's MSP scheme, the letter read.

Yesterday, had raised the issue of farmers and procurement of moong beans, saying farmers were suffering.

