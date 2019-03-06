ISRO experts to receive training for Gaganyaan project in France: CNES

Experts from ISRO will start receiving training for the 'Gaganyaan' project at the in from this month, French space agency said Wednesday.

The experts will also be trained at CADMOS, the centre for development of and space operations, and the in France, it said.

For further cementing ties in this area, the space agencies of and signed an agreement to build a constellation of satellites for maritime surveillance intended to identify and track ships in the



The pact was signed after ISRO and held a meeting at Bengaluru and discussed a range of issues to intensify cooperation in the area.

"The meeting between the and the (ISRO) offered the opportunity to confirm the progress of the agencies' work in the field of human to lay the groundwork for missions of future Indian astronauts," a statement by CNES said.

"A team of experts from ISRO will start receiving training this month at the Toulouse Space Centre, the CADMOS Centre for and space operations and the MEDES space clinic," it said.

The is a centre for research and development relating to

The development comes a year after French and unveiled a 'Joint Vision for Space Cooperation' during the former's visit here in March last year.

Besides France, has signed an agreement with for its ambitious human space mission project 'Gaganyaan' under which three Indians will travel to space by 2022.

and had earlier formed a working group to chalk out ways to cooperate on the project.

The ambit of the cooperation includes giving ISRO the access to space hospital facilities in France and combining the expertise of the two countries in the field of space medicine, health monitoring, life support protection and space debris.

In regard to maritime surveillance satellite, studies are ongoing between the two countries for an to be operated jointly by India and France.

"The CNES-ISRO agreement, intended to supply an operational system for detecting, identifying and tracking ships in the Indian Ocean, provides for a maritime surveillance centre to be set up in India," the statement said.

India and France share a robust relationship in three critical sectors---nuclear energy, space and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)