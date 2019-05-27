Karna govt will not survive beyond June 10: Cong leader

Compounding the ruling Congress-JDS' woes, K N hit out at G Parameshwara and claimed the government will not survive beyond June 10.

Lashing out at Parameshwara, Rajanna said,"This government would have collapsed by now... I got to know that since Modi is taking oath (as PM) on May 30, it has been decided in their party (BJP) not to do anything.

At the most, this government will survive till June 10."



Targeting Parameshwara, Rajanna said there was no chance for any defeat for the Congress-JD(S) coalition but 'zero traffic' led it to defeat...there was no chance for any defeat here (in Tumkur).

Then what's the reason behind the defeat...if there is any reason... it's 'zero traffic , there is no second thought about it," the former told reporters at Tumkur.

JD(S) supremo and former H D Deve Gowda had lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj in Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked what he meant by zero traffic, Rajanna said everybody knew who 'zero traffic' was.

"Within a week, zero traffic will become zero. Don't ask me to spoil my tongue by naming him," Rajanna said in a veiled dig at the (DCM), apparently referring to traffic being allegedly blocked to enable Parameshwara reach district fast during his visits.

Asked if he was referring to the deputy chief minister, Rajanna said, "I never treated him as a DCM.

Whats his contribution as DCM? Tell me what else has he contributed for the district other than zero traffic?"



His statement comes in the wake of the humiliating defeat of the combine in the Lok Sabha election and dicontent within the party, with party Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been allegedly cosying up to BJP, even threatening to resign along with a few MLAs after the LS polls.

Adding to the congress' unease was senior party legislator Roshan Baig's outburst against the leadership, holding them responsible for the poor show by the party.

The and the (Secular) only managed to win one seat each of the 28 in Karnataka, while the BJP won 25 seats.

The other seat was bagged by BJP-backed Independent candidate

The has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Wednesday to discuss the current political developments in the state.

