Lead futures edge up 0.05 pc on spot demand

Lead prices were trading higher by 0.05 per cent to Rs 155 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators built-up fresh positions, driven by pickup in demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month edged higher by 5 paise, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 155 per kg in a business turnover of 4,369 lots.

Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical markets, mainly helped lead prices to trade higher at futures trade.

