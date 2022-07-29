JUST IN

Dhanbad judge murder case: Special CBI court convicts both accused
There is a limit to which you target judges, Supreme Court slams media
India likely to restart Ukraine sunflower oil imports as trade eases
Those above 17 years but not yet 18 can register to be voters: EC
Pune realtor diverted Rs 300 cr of DHFL money to buy London property: CBI
Declare 'wet drought' in flood affected regions of Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
Maha: 9 of 10 suspected monkeypox patients test negative, 1 result awaited
After 5 months, Gujarat records more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases
India makes cautious reaction to Russia-Ukraine grain exports deal
Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF's MiG-21 jet crash in Barmer
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

International Chess Olympiad promises a new chapter for the game in India

Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh lost most tigers in 10 years, yet to get protection force

India has lost 1,059 tigers since 2012 with Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the 'tiger state' of the country, recording the highest number of deaths (270)

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Tigers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Tigers and growth
Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, has logged 27 tiger deaths this year so far. Last year, it lost 41 striped felines.

Madhya Pradesh, which has recorded the maximum number of tiger deaths in India since 2012, is yet to get a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) as advised by the Centre 10 years ago.

India has lost 1,059 tigers since 2012 with Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the 'tiger state' of the country, recording the highest number of deaths (270) according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

In the 2018 Tiger Census, the state had emerged as the 'tiger state' of India with 526 tigers, followed by Karnataka which had 524 tigers.

Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, has logged 27 tiger deaths this year so far. Last year, it lost 41 striped felines.

The NTCA had in 2009-10 advised important tiger states to recruit and train special police personnel for patrolling the forests to safeguard tigers.

The STPF has since been made operational in the states of Karnataka (Bandipur), Maharashtra (Pench, Tadoba-Andhari, Navegaon-Nagzira, Melghat), Rajasthan (Ranthambhore), Odisha (Similipal) and Assam (Kaziranga), with 60 per cent central assistance under the ongoing centrally-sponsored scheme of Project Tiger.

According to a tripartite agreement signed between the Union Environment Ministry, NTCA and Madhya Pradesh in 2012, the state had to raise, arm and deploy the force in its tiger reserves within two years of signing the pact.

The state has since formed a State Tiger Strike Force, smart patrolling and dog-squad for protection of tigers in the national parks but an STPF is yet to become a reality.

However, Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden J S Chauhan said the state has a robust tiger protection mechanism in place and the lack of an STPF doesn't make any difference.

"We have not left our tiger reserves unattended even if we do not have an STPF. I do not think we lack anything. The absence of an STPF has not affected our tiger protection efforts at all," he said.

"The decision to have an STPF has to be taken at the state government level," he said when asked about the factors impeding the formation of the force.

The state chief wildlife warden said Madhya Pradesh had a large number of tigers and the number of tiger deaths was also proportional.

"Most of the deaths are due to natural causes -- infighting, diseases and old age. There has been no significant rise in unnatural deaths. Every tiger death is being reported as per the protocol laid down by the NTCA. We are not hiding anything," he said.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have got almost an equal number of tigers according to the 2018 census, yet the former has recorded just 150 deaths since 2012.

"I cannot explain why Karnataka has recorded fewer tiger deaths than Madhya Pradesh," Chauhan said.

According to the NTCA, Maharashtra has recorded 183 tiger deaths, followed by Karnataka (150), Uttarakhand (96), Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Kerala (55).

Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh saw 25, 17, 13, 11 and 11 tiger deaths, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 00:33 IST

`