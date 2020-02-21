Maharashtra minister meets Sisodia to learn about Delhi's education model

Maharashtra's Higher Minister Uday Samant on Friday met Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister to discuss various initiatives taken under the AAP government's model.

"I came here with a lot of curiosity to know more about Delhi's model. It is so successful and I would like to take ideas from here and adopt in our education system," Samant was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"I also shared about our efforts to bring a positive change in Maharashtra's education model. We should also think of a tie-up between the two states and pick good things from each other's education models," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister said, "The government has started with some new programmes in the field of education and I would like to learn and adopt it here".

"We want to take the journey of bringing about a revolution in education ahead by adopting and implementing best learning programmes and practices for our children. That is why it's very important to collaborate with each other and learn from the individual experience of education departments of both the states," Sisodia said.