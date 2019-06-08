Man lynched by anti-drug body members; scribe attacked during

One person, claimed to be a drug peddler, was allegedly beaten to death by members of an anti- drug trafficking body in Manipur's district, following which a mob ransacked the organisation's office and the residence of its president, police said Saturday.

A was also assaulted when he, along with other scribes, went to cover the mob violence.

Members of the had picked up from his house on late Thursday night claiming that he was a drug peddler, police said.

They allegedly assaulted him during 'interrogation' leading to his death, the police said.

When the of Helim's death spread, people of his locality rushed to Kairang area and ransacked the Committee's office and the residence of its president, Mohammad Ajimuddin, on Friday.

Ajimuddin, however, managed to flee.

Police had to lob tear to bring the situation under control.

A group of journalists went to cover the violence and one of them, W Bikram Meitei, was attacked by the mob, and an was injured while trying to protect him, police said.

Police said eight persons were arrested in connection with the mob violence.

In a statement, All Working Union (AMWJU) said Meitei, crime of Echelon Express, was attacked with iron rod and bamboo sticks.

The AMWJU thanked L Sangkarjit and the police personnel of district for saving the life of the

