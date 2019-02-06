Mandhana blitzkrieg fails to power India win; New Zealand win 1st T20

remained an unstoppable with a record-smashing half century but the Indian women's team failed to make it count, going down by 23 runs in the opening T20 International against here Wednesday.

Mandhana held the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian before the match and she bettered it by a ball during her 58-run knock at the Stadium. The Indian faced 34 balls in all but reached the 50-mark off 24 deliveries.

However, pacer played a decisive role with three scalps off her four overs to derail India's chase, which was going smoothly till the time Mandhana was at the crease. eventually folded for 136 in 19.1 overs.

Leg-spinner (2/28) clinched the crucial wickets of Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to wreck the visitors' chances. Off-spinner also picked up a couple of wickets.

Veteran Mithali Raj, who captains the Indian ODI side, was dropped from the match. The next game of the series is scheduled to be held in on Friday.

Mandhana and Jemiamah Rodrigues (39 off 33 balls) combined for a 102-run second-wicket stand that should have been a solid foundation for the rest of the line-up.

But collapsed in the face of an inspired performance by Lahuhu.

From 101/1, the visiting team was down to 117/6 in a matter of five overs that turned the match on its head.

Harmanpreet (17 off 15 balls) played out a small cameo, including a massive six off Kerr, but couldn't steer the team home, failing to find any support at the other end.

Mandhana was her usual aggressive self and played another strokeful knock, studded with seven hits to the fence and three sixes. The 22-year-old is enjoying a stellar run of form and was recently adjudged the ICC's of the year.

Earlier, opening batswoman smashed a 48-ball 62 in an enterprising innings to take women to a challenging 159 for 4 from 20 overs after being put into bat.

Devine's aggressive innings was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. She and (33 off 27 balls) shared a 69-run stand for the third wicket to steer New Zealand out of trouble after a start.

Spinners and Poonam Yadav dimissed (7) and (15) cheaply to reduce the home side to 47 for 2 at the end of the seventh over. But the Indians failed to make further dents with Devine and Satterthwaite denying them any success for 8.3 overs.

Devine and Satterthwaite fell in the space of six deliveries off the of and in the 16th and 17th overs respectively but New Zealand still made a late flourish by scoring 38 runs from the final 3.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper Katey Martin remained not out on 27 from 14 balls as the home team scored 16 runs from the final over.

Martin hit a six off the second ball of the final over as well as from the last delivery of the innings.