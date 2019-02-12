Mehtab raises issue of alleged money laundering by Jay Panda

BJD Mehtab Tuesday raised the issue of alleged FEMA violation and money laundering by former Baijayant and wanted to know what steps were being taken by the Centre in this regard.

Panda was suspended from the BJD last year.

He alleged that Jay Panda, an Indian passport holder, along with his wife and family associate had opened an account in tax haven in violation of rules.

He wanted to know as to what action has been taken by the Centre.

"What steps has taken? Is it still at investigation stage? How long will it take to complete the investigation?," he said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Recently there were reports that the Income Tax Department received a complaint alleging money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by former and Odisha industrialist

