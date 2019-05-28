Nagpur sizzles; records 2nd highest temperature in 10 years

-
Nagpur in eastern Maharashtra Tuesday recorded this season's highest temperature at 47.5 degrees Celsius, which is also the second highest in the last 10 years, the Met office said.
It is the second highest temperature in Nagpur in the last 10 years and the fifth highest in the last 65 years, IMD officials said.
Chandrapur Tuesday recorded the highest temperature in Vidarbha at 47.8 degrees Celsius, they said.
Nagpur and several other districts of Vidarbha are reeling under severe heatwave for the last few weeks.
Deputy Director General of Meteorology M L Sahu told PTI that Nagpur recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius, while in Chandrapur, the mercury touched 47.8 degrees Celsius.
Chandrapur recorded probably the highest temperature in the country Tuesday, he said.
Sahu said Nagpur had recorded 47.9 degrees Celsius on May 23, 2013 and Tuesday's temperature is the second highest in Nagpur in the last 10 years.
Nagpur registered 47.8 degrees Celsius in 1954, 47.7 degrees Celsius in 2003 and 47.6 degrees Celsius in 2005, he said.
Besides Chandrapur and Nagpur, highest temperatures in other districts of Vidarbha were Bramhapuri (46.9 degrees Celsius), Wardha (46.5), Gadchiroli (46), Amravati (45.8), Akola (45.6), Yavatmal (45) and Buldhana (45 degrees Celsius).
Nagpur and Chandrapur are expected to witness very high temperatures in the next two days, the officials said.
