NDA govt committed to country's all-round development: Hardeep Puri

Sunday said the NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the country.

In an official press statement here, said gave him three important portfolios and that the various welfare schemes part of his portfolios would be implemented in letter and spirit for the benefit of the people.

He said an action plan will be prepared soon for the all-round development of towns.

Amid distress in the civil aviation sector that recently saw grounding of a private airline, Puri, who has been given the rank of (Independent Charge), categorically stated that problems in the sector would be overcome very soon in a professional manner.

held the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio in the first tenure of Modi's government, which he has managed to retain.

Puri, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, disclosed a website "Puri for the guru ki nagri" would be launched within a week through which the people of will be able to give their valuable suggestions and messages regarding development of city.

The said connectivity to airport will be increased by adding more flights to

He said for the development of town a vision document was released by him during the Lok Sabha election and he will fulfil the committments made in the document.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)