NIO takes up study of soil erosion on Goa, Maha beaches

A Goa-based research institute has taken up a detailed study of the threat of along the coast of the state and neighbouring

The approached the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) here with a proposal to study the environmental phenomenon of erosion, the institute's director, Sunil Kumar Singh, told on Wednesday.

He said beaches along the coast of and would be studied as part of the project.

"A study will be conducted on the cause of coastal erosion, its current impact, and to recommend ways to control the situation in future," Singh said.

"As per a preliminary study, it has been observed that sediment supply has stopped, leading to As a result, the coastline is changing significantly," he said.

In 2015, the conducted a similar study covering the entire Indian coastline using of 1989-1991 and 2004-2006 time frames.

The study then revealed that had the highest percentage (52 per cent) of stable shoreline when compared to 11 other maritime states and Union Territories.

Later, in 2017, the government said nearly 10.39 km of its coast spread over 19 beaches was facing a threat of

The NIO is one of the constituent laboratories of the (CSIR).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)