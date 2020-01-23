Delhi election: Nominations of 698 candidates found valid post scrutiny

Nominations of nearly 700 candidates for the February 8 Delhi elections have been found to be valid by poll authorities after scrutiny, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday.

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.

"Nominations of 698 candidates have been found valid for the February 8 Delhi elections by poll authorities after scrutiny," a senior official of the CEO's Office said.

Of the total 1,029 candidates, 187 are women, he had said on Wednesday.

These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The last date to file nominations was January 21 and the same can be withdrawn by Friday.

The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress.

Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.

According to the final electoral roll, over 14.6 million people are eligible to exercise their franchise.