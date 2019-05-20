Oppn leaders to meet EC officials regarding tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM figures

Ahead of the poll results on May 23, leaders of various opposition parties will meet the (EC) and raise the issue of tallying paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with machine (EVM) figures as per directions.

The opposition parties are demanding tallying of VVPAT slips with figures in an entire Assembly constituency in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

The court has asked the EC to tally the VVPAT slips with the figures of five polling stations in each Assembly constituency across the country, which may delay the results.

According to sources, leaders of opposition parties such as the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Left parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Party (NCP) and Trinamool (TMC) will informally meet on Tuesday to discuss the way forward in case the BJP-led NDA fails to get to the majority mark.

and of the Congress, of the NCP, N of the TDP, of the BSP, Sitaram Yechury of the (Marxist), D Raja of the (CPI) and of the TMC are expected to take part in Tuesday's meeting among others.

The opposition leaders are alleging that the EVMs have been "compromised" and "can be manipulated", and thus, there should be tallying of its figures with VVPAT slips.

Naidu continued to voice his suspicions about the alleged manipulation of EVMs on Monday, even as he said political parties were now busy protecting the machines as there were rumours that the data stored in those was being changed using a frequency.

The claimed that manipulating an was as easy as tapping a phone and reiterated his demand for 50 per cent voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) verification in the polls.

His statement came in the wake of exit polls predicting another term for Narendra Modi, with some saying the NDA will get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the

