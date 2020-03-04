JUST IN
Business Standard

Riot-hit Delhi areas see over 97% attendance in class 10 board exams: CBSE

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 | Photo: Shutterstock

Over 97 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 10 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The class 10 students appeared for Science exam.

"The class 10 science exam was conducted successfully today by CBSE. It is encouraging to note that 97.8 per cent students appeared from 95 centres in northeast parts of Delhi," a senior board official said.

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.

The schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 16:14 IST

