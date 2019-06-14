ParallelDots Wins the Tech4Future Grand Challenge Powered by Invest India and SoftBank Group

/ -- ParallelDots, Inc., an company, has won the Tech4Future Grand Challenge powered by the Japanese conglomerate and The company has received a cash prize of USD 50,000. has also invited ParallelDots for an incubation opportunity for 2-3 months in

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902840/ParallelDots_Team.jpg )



The Tech4Future challenge was launched in November 2018 aimed at identifying the most promising Indian startups in the domain of (AI), machine learning, and cyber security sectors. A total of 300 startups applied for the challenge. ParallelDots' Chief Executive Officer, attributes the company's success to the strong research and development capabilities of ParallelDots which is constantly pushing the boundaries of its retail AI platform,

provides an to CPGs and Retailers to track key shelf KPIs such as share of shelf (SOS), planogram compliance and out of stock (OOS).

Ankit Narayan Singh, at ParallelDots, said, "This recognition is a testament to the immense effort put by our engineers to create that needs just one sample image to train. Our research work has been published in top AI conferences like NIPS, ISBI and NAACL."



ParallelDots revenue has grown 5x in the last 12 months with a global clientele spread across multiple geographies including the United States, Europe, and The company has raised $2 Mn from and hopes to break even by the end of 2019.

About ParallelDots



is a venture-funded company developing high for real-world problems. ParallelDots, through its platform, helps CPGs and Retailers to measure in-store execution and make informed decisions to improve sales. ParallelDots growing team of 55 includes 35 engineers and data scientists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)