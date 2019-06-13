Parched US Southwest gets reprieve as snowmelt fills rivers

A welcome surge of melting is pouring out of the and into the drought-stricken rivers of the

Enough fell last winter to delay a shortage in the region, but the runoff is threatening to push some streams over their banks.

Much of Colorado, and had above-average snowfall. As it melts, an abundance of is rushing into the River, the and other waterways.

It's a big change after a desperately dry 2018.

Federal officials said last winter there was a better than 50% chance of a shortage in the River in 2020. That could have meant less for Arizona, which has low-priority rights.

Officials now say the shortage might be put off until after 2021.

