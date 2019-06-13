Parched US Southwest gets reprieve as snowmelt fills rivers

A welcome surge of melting snow is pouring out of the Rocky Mountains and into the drought-stricken rivers of the southwestern US.
Enough snow fell last winter to delay a water shortage in the region, but the runoff is threatening to push some streams over their banks.
Much of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming had above-average snowfall. As it melts, an abundance of water is rushing into the Colorado River, the Rio Grande and other waterways.
It's a big change after a desperately dry 2018.
Federal officials said last winter there was a better than 50% chance of a shortage in the Colorado River in 2020. That could have meant less water for Arizona, which has low-priority rights.
Officials now say the shortage might be put off until after 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU