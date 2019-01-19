Philippines' richest man Sy dies at 94

The Philippines' wealthiest man Henry Sy, who rose from being a penniless Chinese immigrant to leading a multi-billion dollar empire, died on Saturday, his has announced.

The 94-year-old, from the Chinese city of Xiamen, founded the Philippines' largest shopping centre chain.

He had a net worth of USD 19 billion as of Friday, according to magazine.

" .. passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning. There are no further details at the moment," his SM group said in a statement to AFP.

put up his first shoe store in downtown in 1956, a which later grew into a diversified empire with interests in property, banking, mining, education, and health care among others.

In recent years he has turned over the day-to-day running of his businesses to his children although he remained of SM Investments, one of the country's largest conglomerates.

