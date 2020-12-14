PM Modi to address India Inc at Assocham Foundation Week event on Dec 19

-
ALSO READ
Highlights of PM Modi's address at the India Global Week 2020
PM to address the nation at 4 pm today amid Covid-19, India-China row
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 on Thursday
PM Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force on its foundation day
In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address captains of the industry at an Assocham Foundation Week programme on December 19 based on the theme 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards USD 5 trillion economy', a statement said.
"Assocham will also call upon the Prime Minister of India to share his perspective about Indian and global economies with Indian industry," the chamber said.
The week-long programme beginning on Tuesday has been broken down into sub-themes such as transforming Indian agriculture and the food value chain, to be addressed by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar; and India becoming a global manufacturing hub, to be addressed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Participants may receive a flavour of the forthcoming Budget from the address of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would be sharing the finer details of the ambitious infrastructure pipeline, the chamber said.
"As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of USD 5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.
Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would be interacting on some of the most topical issues like boost to electronic manufacturing, production-linked incentives, Digital India and its outreach to rural landscape with the help of technology.
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani would be sharing her thoughts on how India can leverage its embedded knowledge and tradition to build a better future, it said.
Several other ministers, including Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, will also address the event.
Besides, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would share his views on the theme 'States Driving the India Growth Agenda'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU