US of State will deliver a major policy speech next week on how and the US lay a economic foundation for a free and open region, an official announcement has said.

Pompeo will deliver the keynote address on "The US and India: An Economic Foundation for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" at the US- Business Council's Ideas Summit on Wednesday, June 12, the State Department said Friday.

This will be Pompeo's major foreign policy speech on India.

US Commerce Secretary, is also scheduled to address US-India Business Council's (USIBC) India Ideas Summit on June 12 and June 13.

Among other speakers at the conference are Matthew Bevin, of Kentucky; Devendra Fadnavis, of Maharashtra; Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion; Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India; James Taiclet, CEO, and Milind Pant, CEO,

Indian-origin Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google; Pawan Goenka, managing director, & Mahindra; Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq; Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, and Meg Gentle, CEO, are other prominent speakers.

Indian to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, his American counterpart Ken Juster; former Justice Shiva Kirti Singh; Rick Edwards; Rajasthan's Deputy Sachin Pilot; and India are other prominent speakers at the two-day conference.

Coming on the heels of SelectUSA, the India Ideas Summit will highlight the critical role cities and states play in growing the U.S.-India commercial relationship, the said.

India Ideas conference will be one of the first opportunities where both governments can really amplify this relationship after the election, told in a recent interview.

The first edition of the USIBC's India Ideas summit was held in last year.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important region.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

In November last, India, the US, and had given shape to the long-pending Quadrilateral coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of Chinese influence.

