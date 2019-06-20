Qatar distributes funds to Gaza families

distributed USD100 grants to thousands of families in on Thursday, an reported, part of an understanding with intended to restore calm to the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The gas-rich Gulf state, which is a longstanding ally of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, agreed to provide regular payments to needy families as part of an informal truce agreed between and in November.

Qatari said Wednesday 60,000 families would receive the grants from post offices in the latest disbursement.

Previous disbursements had each involved 100,000 families but Emadi said the USD4 million saved would be allocated to other projects instead.

Several hundred people were waiting at a post office in central City for their USD100 grants, an said.

Emadi brought USD25 million in cash into on Sunday night, he told AFP. The rest of the money will be allocated to aid projects including cash-for-work schemes.

Despite the November truce, and came close to war again in May when and its allies fired hundreds of rockets at Israel and the struck dozens of targets in response.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

