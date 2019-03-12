Rakesh Asthana met in Dubai, threatened to make my life hell: Christian Michel alleges in Court

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in chopper scam case, claimed in a court on Tuesday that former CBI met him in and threatened to "make his life hell inside jail" here if he did not toe the line of the agency.

The statements were made by Michel before Arvind Kumar, who allowed the to interrogate him inside in on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Sometime back met me in and threatened that my life would be made hell in the jail and that's what is going on. My next door inmate is (gangster) Chhota Rajan... I don't understand what crime I have committed to be put along with the terrorists and those who have killed several people," he said.

Michel, who was brought before the court in pursuance to production warrant issued against him, also told the that he was put in the prison with 16-17 Kashmiri separatist leaders but it was denied by the jail authorities which said he was shifted to high-risk prison considering threat to his life.

The court took note of Michel's submission alleging mental torture inside the jail and directed authorities to produce the CCTV footage and reports by Thursday based on which he was shifted to a high-security ward.

The court said a will remain present and Michel's will also be allowed limited access during interrogation for half an hour in the morning and in evening.

While seeking to quiz Michel, the ED's N K told the court that after the accused was remanded in judicial custody, certain subsequent facts and developments came to the knowledge of the through examination of witness and procurement of certain documents.

"It is thus necessary for the to interrogate and record the statement of the said accused u/s 50 PMLA, who is currently in the custody of this court, and/or to confront him with the documents/statements so recorded. The same would enable the to ascertain and unearth the relevant aspects of the case under investigation," ED's told the court.

The court had sought Michel's presence before it after his alleged mental torture inside the jail.

"It is pertinent to mention here that at the high risk cell in the jail number 1 there are two police guards always watching the applicant 24 hours.He is not allowed to neither interact nor walk around in the prison.The liberty of the applicant is completely curtailed by the jail authority without any reason," the accused told the court.

The jail authorities denied the allegations made by the accused and told the court that he was put in high security jail because there was serious apprehension of attack on him.

"He has been provided with each and every facility given to others. He is put in a separate cell because he might be attacked if he remains with others," the authorities said.

Michel was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from

The court previously lashed out at the jail authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by ED and The others are and

