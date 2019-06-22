air strikes on the rebel-held northwest killed four civilians, two of them children, on Saturday, a war monitor said, as a two-month flare-up showed no let-up.

The region of some three million people is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal, but the jihadist-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the government and its ally since late April.

The two children were killed in a garage on the edge of the town of Maaret al-Numan, the for Human Rights said.

The other two civilians were killed in strikes on the province villages of and Khan al-Subul, the Britain-based monitor said.

The September deal signed by and rebel backer was supposed to set up a buffer zone around the region, but it was never fully implemented as the jihadists refused to pull back from the front lines.

Hostilities deepened In January when -- an alliance led by Syria's former affiliate -- took over administrative control of the region.

Since late April, more than 460 civilians have been killed in government or Russian bombardment, according to the Observatory.

The violence has forced around 330,000 people to flee their homes and hit 23 health centres, the says.

The war in has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of protests against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)