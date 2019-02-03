Report: Fire in Iranian space centre kills 3 scientists

Iran's semi-official agency is reporting that a fire in the country's has killed three scientists.

The Sunday report quotes as saying that three researchers have died "because of a fire in one of the buildings of the " Jahromi did not elaborate in the report.

ran plans to launch a satellite into orbit despite US criticism that such launches benefit its ballistic missile programme



In January, the country launched a satellite, but authorities said it failed to reach the "necessary speed" in the third stage of its launch.

Iran's young space program has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)