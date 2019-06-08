Sisodia visits govt schools to inspect construction activities

Deputy Saturday visited five government schools to take stock of the ongoing construction activities there, officials said.

Sisodia, who is also the state minister, had earlier visited several other schools in different parts of the national capital.

"Today I visited 5 Govt schools in Inderpuri, Naraina, Cantt, Rajokri & Ghitorni where 334 new classrooms are being constructed. Confident that we'll wrap these up on time," he posted on

Sisodia had on June 4 visited several government schools to inspect the construction activities.

He had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on June 3 in Rohini.

With a few months to go for the Assembly polls, and his Cabinet ministers are undertaking surprise checks at various places and also seeking feedback from the people.

